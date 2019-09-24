American International Group Inc. (AIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Since American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group Inc. 51 1.01 N/A -0.29 0.00 HCI Group Inc. 41 1.50 N/A 1.74 23.05

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for American International Group Inc. and HCI Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides American International Group Inc. and HCI Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1% HCI Group Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1.8%

Risk & Volatility

American International Group Inc. is 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.21. Competitively, HCI Group Inc.’s 24.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.6% of American International Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.8% of HCI Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.14% of American International Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17.6% of HCI Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American International Group Inc. -2.44% 3.99% 19.46% 30.79% 1.91% 42.07% HCI Group Inc. -0.67% -2.24% -5.22% -15.14% -6.53% -21.1%

For the past year American International Group Inc. has 42.07% stronger performance while HCI Group Inc. has -21.1% weaker performance.

Summary

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.