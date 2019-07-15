American International Group, Inc. (AIG) Reaches $56.40 52-Week High; Last Week Computer Task Group, (CTG) Coverage

The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) hit a new 52-week high and has $59.22 target or 5.00% above today’s $56.40 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $49.05B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $59.22 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.45B more. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.4. About 1.27M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reports; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 27/03/2018 – AIG Last Year Gave $67.3 Million in Compensation to Its CEOs; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 14/03/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS CARL ICAHN BOARD REPRESENTATIVE SAMUEL MERKSAMER WILL NOT SEEK BOARD-RE-ELECTION AT MAY ANNUAL MEETING – FILING; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance North America Net Premiums Written $2.04 Billion; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018

Among 2 analysts covering Computer Task (NASDAQ:CTG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Computer Task had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained the shares of CTG in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Barrington maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by FBR Capital. See Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) latest ratings:

07/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity. Vaughan Therese M had bought 1,000 shares worth $51,710.

Among 5 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. American International Gr had 14 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Argus Research. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AIG in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Compass Point.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold American International Group, Inc. shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.11% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Communications holds 0.14% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 10,000 shares. 73,805 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. California Public Employees Retirement owns 1.88 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.14% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Argent Tru invested in 0.09% or 18,882 shares. Brown Advisory holds 154,943 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.14% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Glenmede Co Na reported 0% stake. Moreover, Bancshares Of America De has 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 7.62 million shares. New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ameritas Inc reported 25,113 shares. Jump Trading Limited holds 0.07% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 5,310 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has 5,813 shares.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oakmark Fund: Second Quarter 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Consolidates Assumed Reinsurance Operations to Form Global Business AIG Re, Names Christopher Schaper CEO of AIG Re – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00B for 12.26 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual clients primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company has market cap of $49.05 billion. The companyÂ’s Commercial Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workersÂ’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; aerospace, political risk, trade credit, surety, and marine insurance; and various insurance products for small and medium sized enterprises. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers liability, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cybersecurity risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance.

More notable recent Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CTG Reports 2019 First Quarter Results Nasdaq:CTG – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CTG Completes Acquisition of Tech-IT Nasdaq:CTG – GlobeNewswire” published on February 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Computer Task Group (CTG) to Report Q4 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Tom Niehaus Appointed as CTG’s Executive Vice President Operations, North America – GlobeNewswire” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CTG Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold Computer Task Group, Incorporated shares while 8 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 6.81 million shares or 0.32% less from 6.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) for 25,000 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 60,085 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG). Wells Fargo Communications Mn owns 1 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 277,701 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0% invested in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG). Group Incorporated One Trading Lp holds 0% or 2,761 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp invested in 15,600 shares. Bridgeway Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG). 22,844 were reported by Fosun Ltd. Bancshares Of Mellon stated it has 13,069 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Euclidean Technology Ltd Com has invested 0.65% in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG). California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) or 17,772 shares.