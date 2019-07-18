American International Group, Inc. (AIG) EPS Estimated At $1.15; Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)’s Sentiment Is 0.5

Analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report $1.15 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $1.05 EPS. AIG’s profit would be $1.00 billion giving it 12.04 P/E if the $1.15 EPS is correct. After having $1.58 EPS previously, American International Group, Inc.’s analysts see -27.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 2.99 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 15/05/2018 – Orbis Allan Gray Adds Autohome, Exits AIG: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (CAPR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 3 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 6 sold and reduced their holdings in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 1.60 million shares, up from 1.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Capricor Therapeutics Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 1 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold American International Group, Inc. shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Pa invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 16,451 are held by Mount Vernon Md. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.16% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gulf International Natl Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 214,292 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas Corporation invested in 0.14% or 114,068 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% stake. Regent Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 17,482 shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability reported 36,490 shares stake. Norinchukin Savings Bank The accumulated 68,651 shares. Qs Lc, New York-based fund reported 71,856 shares. Arga Inv Mngmt L P has invested 0.54% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability reported 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 14,800 are held by Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity. The insider Vaughan Therese M bought 1,000 shares worth $51,710.

Among 5 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. American International Gr had 14 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Compass Point upgraded American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) rating on Friday, February 15. Compass Point has “Buy” rating and $56 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. Argus Research downgraded American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating.

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual clients primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company has market cap of $48.16 billion. The company??s Commercial Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers?? compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; aerospace, political risk, trade credit, surety, and marine insurance; and various insurance products for small and medium sized enterprises. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officers liability, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cybersecurity risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance.

Analysts await Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.80 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.60 from last year’s $-1.4 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics primarily for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company has market cap of $19.77 million. The companyÂ’s development stage drug candidates for cardiovascular diseases include CAP-1002 that is in Phase II clinical trials; and CAP-2003, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment of certain cardiac and inflammatory conditions. It currently has negative earnings.

Apriem Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. for 50,000 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 2,540 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in the company for 24,303 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 852,566 shares.