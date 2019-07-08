American International Group Inc. (AIG) and The Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) Comparing side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and The Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group Inc. 46 0.99 N/A -0.29 0.00 The Navigators Group Inc. 70 0.00 N/A 1.06 65.66

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of American International Group Inc. and The Navigators Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1% The Navigators Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

American International Group Inc. is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.36 beta. The Navigators Group Inc.’s 0.33 beta is the reason why it is 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

American International Group Inc. and The Navigators Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 The Navigators Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

American International Group Inc. has an average target price of $51.8, and a -5.15% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.2% of American International Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.2% of The Navigators Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.14% of American International Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.1% of The Navigators Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American International Group Inc. 3.78% 13.21% 17.36% 18.32% -2.02% 31.57% The Navigators Group Inc. -0.07% -0.21% -0.09% 0.72% 19.01% 0.45%

For the past year American International Group Inc. has stronger performance than The Navigators Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors The Navigators Group Inc. beats American International Group Inc.

The Navigators Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, underwrites ocean marine, property and casualty, professional liability, and specialty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through the U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Global Reinsurance segments. It provides marine insurance products comprising cargo, craft, hull, inland marine, and marine liability insurance products, as well as customs bonds, fishing vessels, transport, war, other marine, protection and indemnity, specie and fine art insurance, and energy liability; and energy and engineering insurance products consisting of onshore and offshore energy, power station, and construction project, property, life sciences, political violence and terrorism, and other property and casualty. The company also offers monoline environmental impairment liability; commercial retail and specialty wholesale excess casualty; general liability; and auto, global package, life sciences, and property insurance products. In addition, it provides directors and officersÂ’ insurance products; and errors and omissions (E&O) insurance products, such as architects and engineers, accountants, miscellaneous professional liability, real estate E&O, and other E&O; and other professional liability insurance products. Further, the company offers accident and health, marine, property and casualty, professional and management liability, agriculture, surety, and other reinsurance products. It distributes its products through international, national, and regional retail and wholesale insurance brokers. The Navigators Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.