American International Group Inc. (AIG) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Comparison side by side

Both American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group Inc. 46 0.99 N/A -0.29 0.00 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1 1.61 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of American International Group Inc. and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0.00% -45.3% -31.4%

Risk and Volatility

American International Group Inc. has a 1.36 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a 1.69 beta which is 69.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

American International Group Inc. and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

American International Group Inc.’s average price target is $51.8, while its potential downside is -5.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both American International Group Inc. and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 4.8% respectively. Insiders owned 0.14% of American International Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.7% of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American International Group Inc. 3.78% 13.21% 17.36% 18.32% -2.02% 31.57% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited -3.2% -7.81% 1.72% 5.36% -42.44% 87.3%

For the past year American International Group Inc. has weaker performance than Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors American International Group Inc. beats Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.