American International Group Inc. (AIG) and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Comparison side by side

Both American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American International Group Inc. 55 0.16 868.76M -0.29 0.00 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 68 2.72 31.21M 3.67 18.65

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of American International Group Inc. and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has American International Group Inc. and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International Group Inc. 1,581,288,678.56% -0.5% -0.1% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 46,189,137.19% 7.2% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

American International Group Inc.’s 1.21 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.’s beta is 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for American International Group Inc. and Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score American International Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

American International Group Inc. has a 13.91% upside potential and an average target price of $62.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.6% of American International Group Inc. shares and 92.7% of Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. shares. About 0.14% of American International Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) American International Group Inc. -2.44% 3.99% 19.46% 30.79% 1.91% 42.07% Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. -4.29% -8.23% -11.39% 3.78% 10.21% 1.77%

For the past year American International Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Argo Group International Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. beats American International Group Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and workers compensation, general, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability risks. This segment distributes its products through a network of wholesale agents and brokers. Its International Operations segment offers coverage for long-tail casualty and general liability; catastrophe reinsurance, and direct and facultative excess reinsurance; professional indemnity, directors and officer's liability, and medical malpractice; and direct and facultative excess reinsurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions. This segment also underwrites risks of general liability, international casualty, and motor treaties; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance. It sells its reinsurance products through brokers and third-party intermediaries. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.