American International Group I (AIG) Stake Held by Confluence Investment Management Llc; Tiedemann Wealth Management Boosted Its Ppl (PPL) Position

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in American International Group I (AIG) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 51,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68M, up from 962,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American International Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.43% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 8.69M shares traded or 105.92% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr Rejected by U.S. Supreme Court on AIG Bailout; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 02/05/2018 – AIG Had About $2 Billion Remaining Under Share Repurchase Authorization as of May 2; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 25,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 201,809 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49 million, up from 176,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 3.68M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 EPS $2.20-EPS $2.40; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Cordasco Financial Networks has invested 0.41% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Maryland-based Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.21% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Advisory Services Networks Ltd owns 37,409 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Assets Inv Limited Liability Co reported 70,000 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Centre Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.74% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 210,460 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 403,312 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Epoch Inv Prns Inc has invested 0.75% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 293,247 shares. Pennsylvania-based First Tru Communication has invested 0.05% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 114,621 were reported by Eagle Asset Mngmt. Commerce Financial Bank has 40,740 shares. 29,341 are held by Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited. Live Your Vision Ltd reported 2,390 shares. Orrstown Financial Svcs reported 2,542 shares.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 1,247 shares to 6,535 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDA) by 10,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,988 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 12,844 shares to 920,868 shares, valued at $95.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) by 8,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,868 shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).