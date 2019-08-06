American International Group I (AIG) Shareholder Confluence Investment Management Boosted Stake by $2.23 Million; Mylan N V (MYL) Shareholder Washington Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake

Washington Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mylan N V (MYL) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc bought 21,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 71,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 49,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mylan N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 8.66M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 16/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Mylan Inc.’s Guaranteed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 20/04/2018 – Mylan cuts 15 pct of workforce at West Virginia plant; 10/04/2018 – Mylan To Acquire Global Marketing Rights To MS Treatment From Israel’s Mapi Pharma — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 24/04/2018 – MYL: U.S. nears first charges in generic price fixing case, Bloo; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 06/03/2018 – MYLAN NV MYL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39; 20/04/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Gov. Justice issues statement on announced layoffs at Mylan Pharmaceuticals in Monongalia County; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in American International Group I (AIG) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 51,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.68 million, up from 962,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American International Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 4.24 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 28/03/2018 – American International Group paid its new chief executive Brian Duperreault $43.1 million last year, a securities filing showed; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 12/04/2018 – AIG Names Anthony Vidovich as Chief Claims Officer, General Insurance; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Operating Income $963M; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES

Washington Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.95 billion and $88.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,050 shares to 13,955 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,793 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0% or 91 shares. Gulf Interest Comml Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 0.06% or 115,438 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Limited has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 106 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 638,713 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership invested in 16,981 shares. Washington Trust Communication holds 0.61% or 217,314 shares. Provise Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 214 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee. 95,832 were reported by Hightower Lc. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa accumulated 22,132 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Lincluden Management holds 0.29% or 69,170 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Management Lc reported 113,847 shares. Lmr Prns Llp reported 7,491 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Somerset Comm has 0.42% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Duncker Streett has 400 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 10.78 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 6,676 shares to 550,800 shares, valued at $114.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2024 Term M by 64,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,734 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc.

