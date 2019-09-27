American International Group Holds Stake in Teleflex (TFX); Impala Asset Management Trimmed Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (RIO) Position by $166.33 Million

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (RIO) by 94.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 2.68M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 156,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.78 million, down from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.42. About 1.70M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chile files complaint to block sale of SQM shares to Chinese companies; 11/03/2018 – ADARO ENERGY IS SAID TO PLAN BID FOR RIO TINTO COAL OPS: AFR; 10/04/2018 – CRU/CESCO-Rio Tinto’s copper chief sees supplies running short by 2020s; 28/03/2018 – Rio Tinto not part of Mongolian mine bribery probe: Swiss prosecutors; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – AGREEMENTS ALSO INCLUDE OFFTAKE CONTRACTS FOR ALUMINA THAT ARE USED AT RIO TINTO’S SMELTERS, MAINLY IN FRANCE AND ICELAND; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Approved for Autonomous Operation of Trains at its Iron Ore Business; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to declare force majeure on certain customer contracts; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto PLC Agrees Sale of Kestrel Mine; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO WORKING TO MINIMISE ANY DISRUPTION IN SUPPLIES; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Could Revise 2018 Aluminum Guidance on U.S. Sanctions

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 1,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 16,805 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, up from 15,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $340. About 138,961 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING RELOCATION OF CERTAIN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO AN EXISTING LOWER-COST LOCATION; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 24/05/2018 – QT Vascular Enters Into Asset Purchase And Option Agreement With Teleflex; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 223,576 shares to 391,078 shares, valued at $29.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herc Hldgs Inc by 40,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,343 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Congress Asset Ma owns 0.14% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 34,206 shares. Select Equity Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Guyasuta Inv Advisors stated it has 3,060 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Qci Asset Management New York reported 150 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny has 0.04% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Wms Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 692 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Lc has invested 0% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Paloma Partners Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 8,852 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.05% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Stone Run Capital Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.69% or 17,820 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 233,638 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 216 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 40,163 shares to 301,050 shares, valued at $9.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,108 shares, and cut its stake in Planet Fitness Inc Cl A.