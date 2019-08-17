American International Group Holding in Polaris Industries (PII) Has Decreased by $342,300 as Stock Value Declined; Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Lifted Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake by $3.15 Million; Stock Rose

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc (PII) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 4,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 114,662 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 118,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $79.91. About 1.63 million shares traded or 142.67% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 12/04/2018 – Julie Gilbert to Join Polaris as Chief Customer Engagement and Growth Officer; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, The Leading Manufacturer Of Pontoon Boats In The U.S; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted ‘RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q EPS 85c; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $805 MLN; 25/04/2018 – United Airlines Unveils United Polaris Lounge at San Francisco International Airport; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Finalizes Resolution with Consumer Product Safety Commission; 20/03/2018 – Los Angeles Internet Provider Bel Air Internet Expands with Polaris Acquisition

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 46,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 499,755 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.25M, up from 453,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 2.55M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – On World Water Day 2018, Colgate Asks People To Turn Off The Faucet While Brushing; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: 1Q Worldwide Pricing Improved Sequentially From 4Q; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 51,030 shares to 279,579 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.79M for 12.49 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorporation holds 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 5,879 shares. Moreover, Selway Asset Management has 0.81% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Kbc Group Nv accumulated 6,217 shares. Shelton Capital Management invested in 0.02% or 347 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation owns 13,914 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation owns 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 3,175 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 3,580 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comml Bank, Missouri-based fund reported 4,227 shares. Grp One Trading LP has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Aqr Cap invested in 0% or 2,915 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 110,998 shares. Csu Producer stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 46,201 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 41,147 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 16,911 shares.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 30,000 shares to 65,600 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.