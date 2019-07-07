American International Group Holding in Nike Cl B (NKE) Has Cut by $651,168 as Valuation Declined; Weiss Asset Management LP Boosted Its Holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by $1.62 Million as Share Price Rose

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 7,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 416,118 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.04 million, down from 423,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.82. About 6.17M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees’ Survey Triggered Formal Review at Company; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.75. About 455,882 shares traded or 16.14% up from the average. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 80,462 shares to 317,740 shares, valued at $10.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 265,872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Futurefuel Corp (NYSE:FF).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “After-Hours Movers 06/27: (CAMP) (PRGS) (VTVT) Higher; (SGH) (AAPL) (NKE) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, Nike, Tesla, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Nike, Boeing and iQiyi – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Inv Mngmt holds 0.63% or 263,055 shares. 17,648 were accumulated by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa. Lazard Asset Lc owns 1.08M shares. The Illinois-based Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Capital Fund Sa invested 0.08% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Bancshares Of Stockton, California-based fund reported 10,080 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Advsrs has 0.36% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Wagner Bowman Mngmt has invested 0.83% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 12,071 shares stake. The North Carolina-based Mcmillion Capital Management Incorporated has invested 3.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Ckw Grp holds 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 2,400 shares. Lee Danner And Bass invested in 5,071 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Zacks Mgmt has 0.17% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gould Asset Management Ltd Llc Ca holds 3,693 shares. American Group Incorporated accumulated 0.13% or 416,118 shares.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 577,750 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Plat Pallad (SPPP) by 223,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,013 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Mun Tr (VKQ).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Thursday, June 20.