American International Group Has Upped First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Holding; CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

American International Group Inc increased First Finl Bankshares Inc (FFIN) stake by 245.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American International Group Inc acquired 124,764 shares as First Finl Bankshares Inc (FFIN)’s stock rose 7.61%. The American International Group Inc holds 175,530 shares with $10.14M value, up from 50,766 last quarter. First Finl Bankshares Inc now has $4.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.59% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.61. About 208,916 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CareTrust REIT had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform”. The stock of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 19. See CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) latest ratings:

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 31.54 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties.

The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $22.42. About 420,221 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE)

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance" on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's Why I Think CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance" published on June 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "A Spotlight On CareTrust REIT, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CTRE) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance" on April 30, 2019.

American International Group Inc decreased Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) stake by 87,718 shares to 30,213 valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Owens Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) stake by 16,975 shares and now owns 306,554 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was reduced too.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $556,631 activity. 165 shares were bought by Thaxton Kirk W, worth $9,365 on Friday, May 31. Edwards Murray Hamilton also bought $9,428 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) on Tuesday, February 12. Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought $7,816 worth of stock or 128 shares. The insider TROTTER JOHNNY bought $184,830. On Tuesday, April 30 the insider DUESER F SCOTT bought $13,438. On Monday, June 17 the insider Denny Michael B. bought $19,939.