American International Group Has Trimmed Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Stake; Advisory Research Decreased Its Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Position

Advisory Research Inc decreased Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) stake by 50.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Research Inc sold 15,577 shares as Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC)’s stock rose 6.76%. The Advisory Research Inc holds 15,495 shares with $877,000 value, down from 31,072 last quarter. Mcgrath Rentcorp now has $1.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $67.96. About 76,087 shares traded. McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) has risen 17.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGRC News: 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 08/03/2018 McGrath Rent Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENT 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 47C (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q Rev $105.1M; 01/05/2018 – McGrath RentCorp 1Q EPS 59c; 02/04/2018 – McGrath RentCorp Sets First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Date and Time; 19/04/2018 – DJ McGrath RentCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGRC); 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH RENTCORP BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – MCGRATH SEES 2018 OPER PROFIT UP 11%-15%, SAW UP 8%-12%

American International Group Inc decreased Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) stake by 7.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American International Group Inc sold 116,239 shares as Southwestern Energy Co (SWN)’s stock declined 43.15%. The American International Group Inc holds 1.45M shares with $6.78M value, down from 1.56M last quarter. Southwestern Energy Co now has $1.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.06. About 16.80 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 14/03/2018 West Virginia orders ETP to stop some work on Rover natgas pipe; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Exits Southwestern Energy, Cuts XL Group; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Southwestern Energy To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Increasing Production; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31

Analysts await Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SWN’s profit will be $54.13 million for 5.15 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Southwestern Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold SWN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 544.79 million shares or 2.28% more from 532.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 107,197 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 897,402 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 0% or 2.53M shares. Sterling Limited Co reported 8.79M shares stake. Stelliam Inv Mgmt LP holds 1.37% or 1.41M shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 6,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bowling Port Mngmt Lc reported 114,897 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Company has 530,396 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Inc Ca holds 4,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 105,049 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Com owns 6.96M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc invested in 100 shares. Amp Cap Investors Limited owns 108,555 shares. Ls Investment reported 30,073 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Among 4 analysts covering Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Southwestern Energy had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SWN in report on Monday, June 24 with “Sell” rating. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7.3 target in Friday, March 1 report. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwestern Energy Has A Liquids Option – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “14 Energy Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Share Price Is Down 92% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why McGrath (MGRC) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “McGrath (MGRC) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run? – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “McGrath RentCorp to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell and Celebrate Its 40th Anniversary – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could McGrath RentCorp’s (NASDAQ:MGRC) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “McGrath (MGRC) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Mcgrath Rentcorp (NASDAQ:MGRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mcgrath Rentcorp had 4 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Sidoti has “Buy” rating and $8300 target. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MGRC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.00 million shares or 0.83% more from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Companies invested in 41,694 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.07% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Teton Advisors reported 41,100 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 206,418 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 14,663 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Capital Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 12,083 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Arrowstreet Cap Lp invested in 0.02% or 140,802 shares. Navellier Inc invested 0.21% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). The Illinois-based Citadel Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC). Renaissance Techs Ltd Co holds 580,695 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 356 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Lc owns 3,937 shares.