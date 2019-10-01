American International Group Has Trimmed Omnicom Group (OMC) Position by $26.00 Million as Market Value Rose; Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holder Yacktman Asset Management LP Cut Stake as Share Value Rose

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 321,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 5.09M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $416.99M, down from 5.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $78.3. About 1.25M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 15/05/2018 – Omnicom Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 08/03/2018 – BBDO New York Launches “It’s Time To Redefine” Public Awareness Campaign; 15/03/2018 – TBWA Dominates Dubai Lynx International Festival Of Creativity; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 181,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 4.39 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $612.35M, down from 4.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $130.32. About 5.00M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 11,580 shares to 29,622 shares, valued at $845,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 66,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,508 shares, and has risen its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold OMC shares while 195 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.67 million shares or 0.05% less from 220.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 44,900 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.02% or 202,801 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Lc holds 2,342 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Maryland-based Fort Lp has invested 0.52% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 4,309 are owned by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lc. Fincl Architects stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has 0.29% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Boussard & Gavaudan Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 2,881 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 111,973 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 12,241 shares. Raymond James Services Advisors Inc invested in 58,573 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.06% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 18,334 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsr Incorporated has 0.37% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 58,290 shares.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78M for 15.06 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.33 million shares to 2.69M shares, valued at $170.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graftech Internationsl Ltd by 1.45M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Reading International Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI).