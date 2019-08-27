American International Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by $2.33 Million as Valuation Rose; Fort LP Upped Texas Instrs (TXN) Position by $467,990 as Stock Rose

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 84.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 64,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 12,211 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 76,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 28,485 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Financial Inc -, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNF); 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL

Fort Lp increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 30.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 4,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 18,944 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 14,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $123.11. About 228,706 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Fundamentals Make Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CFO Sells Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “$7 Million in Grants From Texas Instruments Gives Disadvantaged Students a STEM Learning Boost â€“ Press Releases on CSRwire.com – CSRwire.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highvista Strategies Llc has 0.44% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 5,100 shares. 106,548 are held by Decatur Capital Mngmt. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.14% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 34,056 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.23% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 239,750 shares. Prelude Management Limited Liability Com invested in 11,449 shares. Field & Main Retail Bank reported 75 shares. Wade G W has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Whitnell Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 947,613 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Corp. 26,525 were reported by Mathes Incorporated. Cls Invs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 51 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0.38% stake. Marvin & Palmer Associate reported 57,724 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Company reported 172,630 shares stake.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5,864 shares to 5,836 shares, valued at $315,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 27,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,623 shares, and cut its stake in Usana Health Sciences Inc (NYSE:USNA).

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Fidelity National Earnings: FNF Stock Up 2% as EPS Gains 7% Y2Y – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Before They Grow Up – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 537,949 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% or 401,037 shares. Mackay Shields has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Huntington Comml Bank accumulated 0% or 1,927 shares. Advisory Research has 0.03% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 46,133 shares. Glenmede Na owns 525,685 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 11.43 million shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 1.46 million shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 32,952 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 53,263 shares. 1.05M were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De. 468,846 were reported by Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co accumulated 22,405 shares. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 6,743 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,073 shares to 156,103 shares, valued at $25.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Science Applications Inte (NYSE:SAIC) by 18,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,844 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.75M for 12.65 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.