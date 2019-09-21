American International Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Autodesk (ADSK) by $1.19 Million as Share Value Declined; Greenwood Capital Associates Increased Its Position in Raytheon (RTN) as Share Value Rose

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 7,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 91,986 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.99M, down from 99,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.34. About 1.49M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 65.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 16,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 40,492 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.04M, up from 24,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $194.93. About 1.40 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 10/05/2018 – Raytheon dedicates new facilities at Missile Systems business; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 10,349 shares to 8,399 shares, valued at $279,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 118,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,170 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hallmark Capital Management Incorporated owns 2,975 shares. Barbara Oil owns 3,000 shares. Farmers Tru Com has invested 1.3% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Meridian Invest Counsel has invested 0.16% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Aurora Investment Counsel invested in 5,929 shares. Srb invested in 0.04% or 2,666 shares. Signature Est & Invest Ltd Liability Company owns 1,121 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Artisan Ptnrs LP owns 402,588 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Architects Incorporated has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Citadel Ltd Llc holds 989,373 shares. Veritable Lp owns 15,705 shares. Investec Asset Management North America accumulated 0.21% or 13,918 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 326,216 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03 million for 93.50 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svmk Inc by 42,091 shares to 53,355 shares, valued at $881,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 1,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,083 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).