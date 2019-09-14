American International Group Has Trimmed Its Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position by $788,400 as Share Value Declined; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Schnieders Capital Management Has Cut Position by $401,115 as Stock Declined

Schnieders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc sold 1,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,998 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18 million, down from 7,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – U.S. Revoking Iran Aviation Licenses Would Hit Boeing and Airbus Deals; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER INCLUDES 787-8 AND 787-9 MODELS; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 250 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 15/05/2018 – AIRBUS CALLS FOR NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT TO WTO AIRCRAFT SUBSIDY ROW; 10/04/2018 – Boeing Debuts New Analytics, MRO Capabilities at MRO Americas; 02/05/2018 – BOEING SEES GOVT ROLE AS CRITICAL TO HUMAN SPACE EXPLORATION; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 7.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 15,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 184,679 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.38 million, down from 200,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $55.79. About 4.31 million shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing–3rd Update; 17/04/2018 – NBC New York: #BREAKING: 1 dead after Southwest plane from NYC makes emergency landing in Philadelphia: NTSB…; 17/04/2018 – Developing: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after reported fire and bang that came from one of the plane’s engines; 26/04/2018 – LUV SAYS NEVER CONSIDERED GROUNDING PLANES WITH OLDEST ENGINES; 15/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Puts Summer Travel On Sale; 20/04/2018 – Regulators Expected to Require Inspections Sooner, and of More Engines, Than Previously Proposed; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CANCELED 500 FLIGHTS TO ALLOW FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS; 03/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SEES HAWAII SERVICE AS EARLY AS END OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION TO ORDER NEW INSPECTIONS OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER FATAL SOUTHWEST FLIGHT – STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2,376 shares to 63,515 shares, valued at $8.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 67,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,304 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.14 million for 13.04 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year's $1.08 per share. LUV's profit will be $575.14 million for 13.04 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

Schnieders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $380.34 million and $255.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 14,100 shares to 21,025 shares, valued at $748,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 8,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1.

