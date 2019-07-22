American International Group Has Trimmed Its Position in Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) by $376,047 as Stock Price Rose; Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Shareholder Granite Investment Partners Cut Stake by $4.60 Million as Stock Value Declined

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group Of America (RGA) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 2,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,294 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.79M, down from 127,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $156.52. About 216,558 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has declined 1.78% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.21% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 16/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – 2-MTH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME AS DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO RMB7,050 MLN; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA)

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) by 23.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 115,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 376,293 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.33 million, down from 491,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Marcus & Millichap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.31. About 179,154 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 9.10% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q EPS 22c; 14/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Cap Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850M; 19/04/2018 – $64.8 Million Suburban Phoenix Multifamily Asset Sale Closed by IPA; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP TO BUY PINNACLE FINL GROUP; NO TERMS; 25/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 50,473 shares to 90,222 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 38,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 23.21% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MMI’s profit will be $16.80M for 18.20 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Marcus & Millichap, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold MMI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 20.28 million shares or 0.46% less from 20.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Llc has 0.01% invested in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) for 138,800 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 770 shares. Glenmede Na holds 446 shares. Tributary Mgmt Lc reported 666,217 shares. Denali Advsr Limited Company reported 0% stake. Prudential stated it has 0.01% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). State Street stated it has 548,442 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Iowa-based Dubuque Fincl Bank & Tru has invested 0% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Public Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 55,707 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Clark Estates Ny reported 103,000 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 19,556 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $531,514 activity. HENDERSON ALAN C sold $137,315 worth of stock or 947 shares.

Analysts await Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.30 from last year’s $3.1 per share. RGA’s profit will be $212.71M for 11.51 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.27% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested in 2,243 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Bluecrest Cap Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 2,033 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Ghp Invest Advsr reported 6,192 shares stake. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.46% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Hrt Finance Limited Liability Co owns 2,170 shares. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.07% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.07% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 149,460 shares. Gam Ag invested in 0.03% or 4,789 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.04% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Natixis reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 35,272 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brinker Capital has 0.04% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 19,384 shares to 69,554 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp W/I by 141,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Veritex Holdings Inc.