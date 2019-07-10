American International Group Has Trimmed Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $439,660; Valuation Rose; Saturna Capital Increases Stake in Micron Technology (MU)

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 247 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.44M, down from 161,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $978.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35 million shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – AMAZON CEO SPEAKS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 29/03/2018 – Whole Foods tests store signage to promote discounts for Amazon Prime members; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 10/05/2018 – Is Trump’s Tax Incoherence Just a Way to Hurt Amazon?; 15/05/2018 – ConsenSys Unveils Kaleido in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services to Simplify Enterprise Blockchain Adoption; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 53.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,491 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 15,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 25.94 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.05% stake. Mackenzie Fin owns 117,563 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Regions stated it has 1,807 shares. Focused Wealth Inc holds 28,715 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Columbus Hill Cap Limited Partnership reported 50,000 shares. Bridgeway Cap has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 781,054 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 19,416 are owned by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.93 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 1.21M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Aviance Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 199 are held by Tci Wealth Advsr. 629,537 were accumulated by Tcw Grp Inc Inc. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd accumulated 629,130 shares.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telus (NYSE:TU) by 14,000 shares to 54,000 shares, valued at $2.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 501,179 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 15,948 shares to 47,565 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 590,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tikvah Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 15.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ww Asset Mngmt holds 27,003 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 2.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 275,918 shares. Sns Financial Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,934 shares. The Ohio-based Oak Assocs Ltd Oh has invested 5.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Everence Mgmt reported 9,286 shares. Kingdon Mgmt Lc has invested 3.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stifel Fin has invested 1.22% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schnieders Mgmt accumulated 0.98% or 1,290 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 219,553 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 29,560 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Headinvest Limited Liability Company holds 333 shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 960 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc accumulated 0.29% or 439 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 94.14 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.