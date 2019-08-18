American International Group Has Trimmed Brink S Co/The (BCO) Position by $385,350; Market Value Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose, Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake by $567,300

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 4,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,758 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76M, up from 83,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Brink S Co/The (BCO) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 5,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 130,222 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82 million, down from 135,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Brink S Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.46. About 432,789 shares traded or 33.17% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – EXPECTS TO INVEST ABOUT $50 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OVER 3 YRS TO SUPPORT BRANCH RATIONALIZATION , INTEGRATION OF DUNBAR’S FLEET; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q EPS 42C; 22/03/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA HOPES U.S. WILL PULL BACK “FROM THE BRINK”; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s to Buy Cash-Management Firm Dunbar for $520 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brink’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCO); 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Truck Spills Cash on Highway, and Drivers Scoop It Up

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 45,209 shares to 485,113 shares, valued at $44.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A (NYSE:TSN).

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.50 million for 17.80 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap reported 0.55% stake. Pnc Services Group owns 1,339 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Falcon Point Ltd Liability Co holds 2.06% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 50,019 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.01% stake. 9,804 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Crestwood Cap Mgmt Lp has 132,840 shares. Fort LP owns 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 258 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 160,086 shares. Brant Point Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 56,457 shares. Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 77,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 2,838 shares. Fil Limited owns 41,963 shares. Bluemountain Management Lc holds 4,454 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 501,785 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $946,420 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $729,250 was made by Pertz Douglas A on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Brink’s (BCO) Announces Kathie Andrade to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Brink’s CEO Tells Cramer Cannabis Industry Represents A ‘Beautiful Opportunity’ – Benzinga” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Brink’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brink’s Issues Statement on Gold Robbery in Brazil – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hills National Bank & Trust accumulated 1.59% or 48,174 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn reported 10,279 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Altavista Wealth Management holds 51,277 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested 0.77% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 272,412 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Capital Research Global Investors holds 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 5.78M shares. Sit Invest Associate has 234,870 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 22,132 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 513,614 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Century accumulated 1.51 million shares or 0.19% of the stock. Investment Of America Inc holds 4,865 shares. Barnett And Comm invested in 765 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Eagle Advisors Limited Com, a Texas-based fund reported 35,066 shares. Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.19% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 132,842 shares.