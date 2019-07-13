American International Group Has Trimmed Abbvie (ABBV) Position By $18.24 Million; Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Upped Polaris Inds (PII) Stake By $10.41 Million

American International Group Inc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 4.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American International Group Inc sold 228,016 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The American International Group Inc holds 4.68M shares with $377.07M value, down from 4.91 million last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $103.90 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 12.40M shares traded or 40.97% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 12/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Says Phase 3 Trial Results for Imfinzi Antibody Delayed; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE GETS POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FOR VENCLEXTA; 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Trial Also Assessed Efficacy of Imfinzi, Tremelimumab as Monotherapies; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased Polaris Inds Inc (PII) stake by 10.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc acquired 123,957 shares as Polaris Inds Inc (PII)’s stock rose 4.48%. The Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc holds 1.31M shares with $110.61M value, up from 1.19M last quarter. Polaris Inds Inc now has $5.28B valuation. The stock increased 3.24% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $86.43. About 545,759 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 4 TO 6 PCT; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pharmacist-led Medication Review With Follow-up on Primary Care Cardiovascular Older Adult Patients. (POLARIS; 19/04/2018 – POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP RECREATIONAL OFF-HIGHWAY VEHICLES; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SIGNS PACT TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC,; 12/03/2018 – EICHER SAYS JV CO. EPPL WITH US’S POLARIS TO CLOSE OPS; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 09/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 03/04/2018 – Florida Becomes 43rd U.S. State to Reclassify Driving Requirements for Three-Wheeled Roadsters

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fin has invested 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Principal Fin Gru has 255,191 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt reported 3,150 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial has 0.03% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon owns 924,098 shares. Piedmont Invest holds 0.02% or 5,769 shares in its portfolio. Federated Incorporated Pa stated it has 20,099 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 6,557 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc owns 580,205 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Horan Mngmt reported 1.02% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 2,063 shares. Amp Cap Limited reported 21,992 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pdt Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 61,000 shares. Jnba Fin invested 0.01% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Among 6 analysts covering Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Polaris Industries had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush given on Thursday, May 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, May 21, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity. 1,125 shares were bought by FARR KEVIN M, worth $99,660.

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) stake by 4,500 shares to 421,994 valued at $28.85M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Evoqua Water Technologies Co stake by 577,985 shares and now owns 2.79 million shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS reinitiated the shares of ABBV in report on Wednesday, January 23 with “Neutral” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $90 target in Thursday, February 21 report. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $7900 target in Monday, April 29 report. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.3% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wealth Architects Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 7,999 are owned by Ballentine Prtnrs Lc. Cap Rech Glob accumulated 146.51 million shares. Ghp Investment holds 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 5,840 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 67,826 shares. 8,543 are owned by Main Street Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moller Fin holds 0.27% or 7,126 shares. Bp Plc has invested 0.48% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Schafer Cullen Capital Management owns 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 61,203 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc invested in 1.04M shares. Chemical Bankshares invested in 1.1% or 120,826 shares. Ranger Investment Management Lp owns 62 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset owns 139,158 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought $776,250 worth of stock. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. 30,400 shares were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J, worth $2.05 million.

American International Group Inc increased Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) stake by 11,800 shares to 68,404 valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Russell Mid Cap Value (IWS) stake by 15,600 shares and now owns 24,725 shares. Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) was raised too.

