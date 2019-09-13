American International Group Has Raised Stake in Wabtec (WAB) by $1.01 Million; Scott & Selber Raised Sysco (SYY) Stake

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 29.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 14,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 62,105 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46M, up from 47,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $75.61. About 83,885 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL WITH GE IS IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO WABTEC OPERATING MARGINS (ABOUT 13% TO; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles; 20/04/2018 – GE-WABTEC DEAL NOT FINALIZED, TALKS MAY STILL FALL APART; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Now: GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES

Scott & Selber Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corporation (SYY) by 120.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, up from 14,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $78.01. About 89,072 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.48% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.02% or 39,010 shares. Patten Gp has 0.38% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 3G Prtn Lp holds 3.77% or 406,735 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 8,242 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Com invested in 0% or 9 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Corp invested in 880,748 shares. James Investment reported 6 shares stake. Amg Funds Limited reported 1.05% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Gulf Interest Bancorp (Uk) Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 31,361 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.53% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Trillium Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.68% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Blackrock holds 0.03% or 10.05M shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc holds 323 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 7,793 shares to 196,425 shares, valued at $71.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI) by 28,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,971 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (NYSE:EL).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. Shares for $1.19B were sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. 10,000 shares were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J, worth $652,600. DeNinno David L had bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530.

