American International Group Has Raised Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake By $891,864; Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Covered By 2 Bulls

American International Group Inc increased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 14.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American International Group Inc acquired 8,258 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The American International Group Inc holds 63,497 shares with $6.92 million value, up from 55,239 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $15.35B valuation. The stock decreased 4.23% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $94.13. About 965,049 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Pro; 29/03/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Proposed Election to Change Tax Status From Pass-; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 20/03/2018 – Diamondback Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019

Among 4 analysts covering Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spire Healthcare Group has GBX 163 highest and GBX 115 lowest target. GBX 139’s average target is 19.93% above currents GBX 115.9 stock price. Spire Healthcare Group had 20 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, March 25 with “Neutral”. UBS maintained the shares of SPI in report on Wednesday, September 18 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Numis Securities on Thursday, May 16. See Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.26% or GBX 0.3 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 115.9. About 246,873 shares traded. Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPI News: 23/04/2018 – Nasdaq Halts SPI Energy Co., Ltd; 25/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES SPI.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 29/05/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Receipt of Delinquency Notice From NASDAQ; 06/03/2018 SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Names Marcum Bernstein & Pinchuk LLP as its Auditor; 16/04/2018 – SPI ENERGY CO LTD SPI.O – SIGNED A STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH 500 IPO FUND FOR BITCOIN MINER HOSTING SERVICE; 29/03/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announced and Exhibited its Blockchain Services at 2018 Global Blockchain Investment Summit; 16/04/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Signed a Strategic Agreement with 500 IPO Fund for Bitcoin Miner Hosting Service; 19/03/2018 – SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Announces Receipt of Minimum Bid Price Notice From NASDAQ; 07/05/2018 – Nasdaq Scheduled Resumption in SPI Energy Co., Ltd; 23/04/2018 – Nasdaq Halts SPI Energy Co. Ltd. For ‘Additional Information Requested’

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. The company has market cap of 464.85 million GBP. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. It has a 41.39 P/E ratio. The firm offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgeries, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat problems; and eye surgery and treatments, family planning, foreign visa medical exams, gastroenterology, general medicine, general surgery, haematology, hand surgery, heart diseases, and kidney disorders.

Among 7 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback Energy has $17100 highest and $11800 lowest target. $144.88’s average target is 53.91% above currents $94.13 stock price. Diamondback Energy had 18 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $124 target in Monday, April 22 report. Northland Capital maintained Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 23 report. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0.09% or 338,088 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.1% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Toronto Dominion National Bank accumulated 0% or 104,802 shares. 2.79M were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd. Principal Financial Gp has invested 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Amica Mutual Insur Communication accumulated 4,273 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 35,634 shares. Brinker invested in 21,247 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.05% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Morgan Stanley holds 1.11M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 34 shares. Sei has invested 0.07% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Captrust Fin Advisors reported 538 shares stake. Birch Run Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 3.14% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Moreover, Pnc Finance Ser Group has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 41,354 shares.

American International Group Inc decreased Hunt (Jb) Transprt Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) stake by 4,488 shares to 36,248 valued at $3.31M in 2019Q2. It also reduced New Relic Inc stake by 27,626 shares and now owns 1,144 shares. Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) was reduced too.

