American International Group Has Lowered Its Position in Western Union Co (WU) by $323,285; As Alleghany Del (Y) Share Value Rose, Mraz Amerine & Associates Trimmed by $571,359 Its Position

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Western Union Co (WU) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 17,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 186,859 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, down from 203,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Western Union Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77B market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $23.05. About 8.99 million shares traded or 66.51% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive pays off; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (Y) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 839 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 37,220 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.35M, down from 38,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $794.26. About 37,094 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Adj EPS $11.24; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $1,253.3 MLN VS $1,233.1 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64M and $336.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc by 33,578 shares to 613,688 shares, valued at $11.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Best Buy – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Smartsheet: Growth Isn’t Enough Anymore – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Slack: Overfull Valuation Taking Its Toll – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cloudera +6.7% after beat-and-raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medallia: Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $6.86 earnings per share, up 741.12% or $7.93 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. Y’s profit will be $98.99M for 28.95 P/E if the $6.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $12.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alleghany Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.68% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Y shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 11.55 million shares or 0.92% less from 11.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,436 shares. Trust Co Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 786 shares. Veritas Investment Mngmt Llp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Pnc Fincl Services Gru owns 83,320 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 10,132 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 14,016 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,220 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 3,700 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank owns 0% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 2,261 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.02% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Mcrae Mngmt has invested 1.67% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Signaturefd Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). 644,522 were accumulated by First Eagle Invest Mngmt Limited. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) for 122,750 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.26% or 11,942 shares.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 553,583 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation owns 17,600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 2,067 were reported by Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada Inc. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability reported 4.48 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 2,726 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 42,067 shares. Navellier & Assoc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 73,064 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% or 7,890 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Capital Management Mi owns 0.07% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 16,275 shares. 315,100 are owned by Andra Ap. 38.72 million were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability Co.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Special Report: Meet this year’s C-Suite Awards winners as they’re ‘Back From Vacation’ – Denver Business Journal” on September 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Guggenheim Upgrades Western Union Co. (WU) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Wants a Larger Share of Cash-Paying Retail Consumers – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 18, 2019.