American International Group Has Lifted Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Stake By $2.42 Million; Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co (KYN)’s Sentiment Is 1.05

American International Group Inc increased Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) stake by 26.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American International Group Inc acquired 65,484 shares as Pacwest Bancorp (PACW)'s stock declined 6.09%. The American International Group Inc holds 313,750 shares with $11.80M value, up from 248,266 last quarter. Pacwest Bancorp now has $4.45 billion valuation. It closed at $37.47 lastly. It is down 28.56% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co (KYN) investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 66 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 63 sold and trimmed positions in Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co. The investment professionals in our database reported: 26.32 million shares, down from 28.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 42 Increased: 46 New Position: 20.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. It has a 23.35 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Sfe Investment Counsel holds 2.3% of its portfolio in Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company for 318,036 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc owns 694,396 shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Whitnell & Co. has 1.6% invested in the company for 258,544 shares. The Ohio-based American Financial Group Inc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Kingfisher Capital Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 126,321 shares.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 45,347 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

