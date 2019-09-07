American International Group Has Lifted Its Holding in Home Bancshares (HOMB) as Market Value Rose; Chase Investment Counsel Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding as Stock Rose

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 65,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% . The institutional investor held 491,457 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, up from 426,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Home Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 164,480 shares traded. Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOMB) has declined 15.62% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.62% the S&P500.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 6,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 29,912 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.97 million, down from 36,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $136.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Selects TVSquared for Same-Day TV Reporting & Optimization; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HOMB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.12 million shares or 3.28% less from 109.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 240,310 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Greenwood Gearhart owns 294,582 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 23,167 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Westwood invested 0.01% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Brown Brothers Harriman & accumulated 0% or 872 shares. Jcsd Cap Limited Co holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 70,916 shares. Systematic Lp holds 0.04% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) or 68,835 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated reported 0% stake. Glenmede Tru Co Na owns 0.18% invested in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR) for 2.32 million shares. First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership reported 265,652 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 255,202 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Associate has invested 0% in Home Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:Conway, AR). Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 91,471 shares. Davis Capital Lc holds 700,000 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7,189 shares to 206,463 shares, valued at $16.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 228,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Mercury General Corp (NYSE:MCY).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $763.16M for 44.80 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 5,197 shares to 36,362 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lhc Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).