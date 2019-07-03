American International Group Has Lifted Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stake by $1.13 Million; Carderock Capital Management Maintains Position in Home Depot (HD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 20,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 6.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 14,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 253,551 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.31 million, up from 238,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.59. About 1.40M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: lead chef; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names John Tuttle Chief Operating Officer of NYSE Group; 04/05/2018 – Foes of market data fee hikes encouraged by SEC scrutiny; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 07/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN EQUITIES HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST CHX; 04/04/2018 – ICE REPORTS 1Q RECORD TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3,534 shares to 145,088 shares, valued at $18.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V) by 7,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 692,379 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Fortune.com which released: “NYSE Owner Buys Crypto Custodian in Latest Push to Offer Bitcoin – Fortune” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intercontinental Exchange launches credit risk analytics suite – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Reuters.com published: “NYSE-owner ICE beats estimates on strength in data services – Reuters” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Mirror, Mirror: Whoâ€™s the Most-Photographed NYSE Trader of All? – The Wall Street Journal” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Telefonica S.A. (TEF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Invest Management holds 15,338 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0.39% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Tobam reported 13,814 shares. Duncker Streett And Company Inc holds 24,425 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. The Kentucky-based Central Commercial Bank Tru has invested 1.33% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). United Kingdom-based Royal Bank Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.24% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 0.04% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 33,236 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.21% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Lincoln Natl accumulated 0.02% or 7,501 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.13% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Oakworth reported 0% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Stralem And Comm Inc has 3.11% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 89,135 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company invested in 0.09% or 152,497 shares. Amer Intl Grp Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Thomas White Ltd accumulated 14,281 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7,245 shares. Edgar Lomax Va, Virginia-based fund reported 27,750 shares. Bahl & Gaynor reported 1.72 million shares. Curbstone Financial Mngmt Corporation accumulated 13,712 shares. Legacy Private Trust Company owns 15,816 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability holds 13,103 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 90,112 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ledyard National Bank invested 1.25% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cadence State Bank Na holds 0.95% or 12,692 shares. Salem Management invested 0.52% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 1.00 million are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Budros Ruhlin Roe invested in 1,248 shares. Moreover, Bbr Partners Llc has 0.09% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,509 shares. Regal Investment Ltd Com has 3,270 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ci Investments reported 460,605 shares.