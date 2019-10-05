American International Group Has Increased Synopsys (SNPS) Position by $304,128; Punch & Associates Investment Management Has Lowered Its Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 18.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc sold 17,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 79,134 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40 million, down from 96,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $126.18. About 125,363 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 2,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 63,515 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.17M, up from 61,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $138.78. About 630,210 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 14/05/2018 – Synopsys IC Validator Certified by GLOBALFOUNDRIES for Signoff Physical Verification; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.14 earnings per share, up 10.95% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $74.11M for 10.05 P/E if the $3.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 6,683 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 16,675 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd holds 0% or 6,155 shares. Shine Advisory Serv Inc accumulated 79 shares. 713 are owned by Ls Invest Limited Liability. 18,820 were accumulated by Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Jane Street Group has 5,218 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 14,127 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 29,684 shares stake. Abrams Capital LP accumulated 2.30 million shares or 7.42% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 3,912 are held by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus invested in 5,700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 7,308 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase owns 575,896 shares.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc, which manages about $832.72M and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 136,000 shares to 336,500 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iec Electrs Corp New (NYSEMKT:IEC) by 64,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Hunt Cos Fin Tr Inc.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 59,233 shares to 437,632 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 90,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,579 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold SNPS shares while 155 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 131.71 million shares or 1.63% less from 133.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.06% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Captrust Advsr accumulated 625 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenleaf holds 0.01% or 4,355 shares. Sun Life Fin invested in 0% or 121 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Asset Management One Limited holds 0.06% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 101,882 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 94,939 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 22,544 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 3,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hanseatic Mngmt Services Inc has 90 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 21,378 shares. Regions invested in 12,610 shares. Ironwood Financial owns 125 shares. First Personal Ser holds 0% or 8 shares. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.54% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

