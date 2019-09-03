American International Group Has Increased Mgic Investment (MTG) Position; Atn International (ATNI) Sellers Increased By 6.16% Their Shorts

Atn International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) had an increase of 6.16% in short interest. ATNI’s SI was 267,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.16% from 251,700 shares previously. With 49,800 avg volume, 5 days are for Atn International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI)’s short sellers to cover ATNI’s short positions. The SI to Atn International Inc’s float is 2.48%. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.82. About 48,223 shares traded. ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) has declined 11.37% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ATNI News: 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 23/04/2018 – DJ ATN International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATNI); 20/03/2018 – ATN International to Speak at Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference in NYC; 02/04/2018 – ATN International Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS RAILWAY HOLDINGS, INC.–CONTINUANCE IN CONTROL EXEMPTION–HGS-FCR, LLC AND HGS-ATN, LLC; 22/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ALABAMA & TENNESSEE RIVER RAILWAY, LLC–LEASE AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–HGS-ATN, LLC; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- ACE Trochanteric Nail System ATN AR SCREW 60MM STERILE ATN AR SCREW 65MM STERILE; 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS RAILWAY HOLDINGS, INC.– CONTINUANCE IN CONTROL EXEMPTION -HGS-FCR, LLC AND HGS-ATN, LLC; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- ACE Trochanteric Nail System ATN LAG SCREW 60MM STERILE ATN LAG SCREW 65MM STERILE ATN LAG SCREW; 24/05/2018 – ATN International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 63% to 8 Days

American International Group Inc increased Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) stake by 56.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American International Group Inc acquired 133,433 shares as Mgic Investment Corp (MTG)’s stock declined 11.81%. The American International Group Inc holds 371,671 shares with $4.90M value, up from 238,238 last quarter. Mgic Investment Corp now has $4.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 4.75 million shares traded or 6.59% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 02/04/2018 – MGIC Announces partnership with Down Payment Re; 12/03/2018 – MORTGAGE INSURERS RADIAN, ESSENT, AND MGIC ARE PLUNGING 10%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. The company has market cap of $924.28 million. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 57.8 P/E ratio. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy divisions.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prns Llp accumulated 28,177 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 25.64M shares. Citadel Ltd Com stated it has 1.18M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.35% stake. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd stated it has 61,500 shares. Highlander Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.74% or 91,195 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Kbc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 2,932 shares. Zacks Invest Management has 0.07% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.02% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 4.33 million shares. 6.12 million were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company. Trexquant LP accumulated 86,026 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity. Shares for $61,450 were bought by Arrigoni Daniel A..

American International Group Inc decreased Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) stake by 5,182 shares to 151,611 valued at $23.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Owens Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) stake by 16,975 shares and now owns 306,554 shares. Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) was reduced too.