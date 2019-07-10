American International Group Has Decreased Newell Brands (NWL) Position as Share Value Declined; Cvs Health (CVS) Stake Has Raised by Strategic Advisors Llc

Strategic Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 246.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc bought 9,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,964 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $753,000, up from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.15 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2’ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 36.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 86,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 150,195 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 236,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.04. About 2.34M shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 42.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.78% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Newell Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWL); 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Sees Transaction Closing Within About 60 Days; 23/04/2018 – Newell Brands: Andrew Langham to Step Down From Board, Effective Immediately; 09/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Letter to Newell Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – Starboard Issues Statement on Newell; 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD; 26/03/2018 – Newell Brands CEO Michael B. Polk 2017 Total Pay $15.3M; 07/04/2018 – Josh Kosman: Newell Brands starts auctioning assets ahead of investor face-off: sources. First for for sale is Waddington.…; 30/04/2018 – Jostens and Philadelphia Eagles to partner on historic championship ring; 20/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE – CONTINUE TO BELIEVE NEWELL IS “SUBSTANTIALLY UNDERVALUED” & SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES EXIST TO CREATE “SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER VALUE”

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, February 1. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1.

Strategic Advisors Llc, which manages about $258.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 24,976 shares to 21,548 shares, valued at $1.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,369 are owned by Stonebridge Mgmt Incorporated. Private Ocean Ltd Company holds 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 49 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company reported 11,947 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc Il reported 12,400 shares. Westpac Bk reported 366,599 shares. Ironwood Counsel Ltd Llc holds 48,197 shares. 5,222 were reported by Fayez Sarofim And. Roberts Glore Communication Incorporated Il has 0.16% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Sumitomo Life Insurance Company holds 0.21% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 29,152 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 5,358 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2.95% or 783,285 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Ca holds 0.12% or 6,066 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com holds 5,211 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 2.40M shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invests Limited Co holds 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.57 million shares.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CVS Stock Has More Going for It Than Just a 3.69% Dividend Yield – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health: Trapped Between Growth Expectations And Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: CVS Health, Pfizer and Weyerhaeuser – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 5 Worst Dow Jones Stocks So Far in 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 97,974 shares to 196,259 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Outfront Media Inc by 53,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Newell Brands (NWL) Moving from NYSE to NASDAQ – StreetInsider.com” on November 28, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KT Corporation (KT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Time To Buy Newell Brands Is Now – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Newell Brands Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 15, 2019 : PEP, ENB, DE, MCO, FTS, NWL, YNDX, WBC, CHH, POR, SXT, DAN – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.