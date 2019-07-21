American International Group Has Decreased Its American Express Co (AXP) Position by $503,035; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Holding in Pbf Energy (PBF) Boosted by $2.42 Million as Share Price Declined

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 78,162 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.33 million, up from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 1.34 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY HYDROTREATER OPERATING ON MONDAY AFTER SATURDAY UPSET; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Rev $5.8B; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – ACCORDION FEATURE IN THE CREDIT AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR COMMITMENTS OF UP TO $3.5 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – QTRLY REVENUES $5.8 BLN VS $4.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY IN NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 4,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 266,011 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.08 million, down from 270,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $124.82. About 7.82M shares traded or 151.65% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business Net Write-Off Rate 1.7%; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL NOTES AND FLOATING NOTES DUE 2021, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED PROVISIONS FOR LOSSES WERE $775 MLN, UP 35 PERCENT FROM $573 MLN A YEAR AGO; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Financial Services Corporation reported 25,364 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office owns 550 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.14% or 2,950 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 46,533 shares. Excalibur stated it has 6,011 shares. 4,945 are held by Arrow Finance Corp. Bollard Gru Limited Liability has 166 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Toth Financial Advisory owns 2,153 shares. Cipher Capital LP invested 0.91% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bragg Fincl Advisors stated it has 96,720 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Grp LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Swedbank has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Eagle Ridge Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 5,199 shares. Rnc Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.48% or 63,644 shares.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Expect When American Express Reports on Friday – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bullish Options Bias in American Express (AXP) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings This Week -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wsfs Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 12,490 shares to 32,346 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,404 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 42,374 shares to 857,636 shares, valued at $81.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 36,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 731,451 shares, and cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).