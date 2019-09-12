American International Group Has Decreased Holding in Home Depot (HD) by $5.20 Million as Share Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.60 Million

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc sold 12,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 74,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04M, down from 86,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.52. About 24.85M shares traded or 3.13% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – JASON ZANDER IS BEING PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AZURE, AND WILL LEAD THE TEAM; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 25/04/2018 – Mississippi Power announces quarterly dividend; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 25,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 464,844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.67 million, down from 489,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $233.8. About 3.20M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: HIGHER TRANSPORTATION COSTS WILL BE A `CHALLENGE’; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.76 billion for 23.19 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 5,865 shares to 152,364 shares, valued at $11.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 21,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Ps Business Parks Inc/Ca (NYSE:PSB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Garrison Bradford & Associate reported 0.28% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Co reported 1,485 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 16,424 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Ajo LP owns 81,687 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.14% or 1,562 shares in its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,650 shares stake. Hollencrest Management holds 3,820 shares. Wealthcare Limited Liability reported 125 shares stake. Autus Asset Management Llc stated it has 0.11% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Comerica Retail Bank has 589,306 shares. Franklin Resource reported 485,836 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited owns 60,997 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Green Valley Invsts Lc reported 5.19% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Halbert Hargrove Russell accumulated 1,958 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Oppenheimer And Inc owns 152,808 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc, which manages about $395.97M and $569.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,737 shares to 17,294 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete (NYSE:OXY) by 44,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

