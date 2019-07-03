American International Group Has Cut Its Position in Anthem (ANTM) as Share Value Declined; As Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Stock Value Declined, Utah Retirement Systems Has Decreased by $540,912 Its Position

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 1,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,511 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.83 million, down from 87,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $280.66. About 1.35 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 58.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 33,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,093 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 57,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 3.76 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 09/05/2018 – JETBLUE SEEKS TO START ROUTES IN NOVEMBER INSTEAD OF JULY 20; 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – REVENUE PASSENGER MILES IN FEBRUARY 2018 WERE 3.7 BLN, UP 6.8%; 11/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP JBLU.O MARCH LOAD FACTOR 89.0 PCT, UP 3.3 POINTS; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement, source says [21:49 BST20 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – JetBlue Announces David Checketts to Leave Bd of Directors; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SEES EFFECTIVE ANNUAL TAX RATE 24%-26%; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 25/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – AFTER ASR PROGRAM IS COMPLETE, WILL HAVE A REMAINING AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SEES 2Q RASM -3% TO 0%; 26/04/2018 – LUV SEES LONG BEACH EXPANSION OPPORTUNITY WITH JETBLUE PULLDOWN

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,099 shares to 90,221 shares, valued at $17.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 8,284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,806 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Fincl Bank In reported 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Ent Finance Svcs reported 210 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Disciplined Growth Mn stated it has 4.82M shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Fincl Bank holds 0% or 1,994 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Michigan-based Ls Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Fmr Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 14.15M shares. D E Shaw & Inc reported 754,106 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Aperio Grp Limited Liability holds 0% or 42,408 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 213,088 shares. Moreover, Field & Main Bancorporation has 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 0.05% or 151,100 shares.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $85,850 activity.

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 47.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.38 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $168.54 million for 8.39 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.62 EPS, up 8.71% or $0.37 from last year’s $4.25 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 15.19 P/E if the $4.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.03 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.38% negative EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 21,693 shares to 69,393 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Livent Corp W/I by 141,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Financial Group In.

