American International Group Has Cut Its Masco (MAS) Stake; Paradice Investment Management Has Lifted Faro Technologies (FARO) Position

American International Group Inc decreased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 22.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American International Group Inc sold 31,611 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 3.71%. The American International Group Inc holds 109,929 shares with $4.32M value, down from 141,540 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $11.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 1.83M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) stake by 6.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Paradice Investment Management Llc acquired 56,682 shares as Faro Technologies Inc (FARO)’s stock declined 3.85%. The Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 990,738 shares with $43.50 million value, up from 934,056 last quarter. Faro Technologies Inc now has $868.17 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 55,782 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 13/03/2018 – FARO® Introduces BuildlT Construction Software Platform for AEC Professionals; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 8C; 03/05/2018 – FARO MAKES STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT IN PRESENT4D; 05/03/2018 FARO Technologies: Joseph Arezone to Reduce Duties Citing Desire to Relocate Closer to Family; 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives; 26/04/2018 – Faro Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 24/05/2018 – FARO® Introduces As-Built™ Software Platform for 3D Digital Modeling

Among 2 analysts covering Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Faro Technologies had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, February 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold FARO shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.46 million shares or 0.35% less from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 15,876 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 48,302 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Manufacturers Life Insur The invested in 11,418 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Company stated it has 8,813 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Barclays Plc invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 3,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 41,739 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca accumulated 1.59 million shares. Sg Americas Secs holds 5,709 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 154 shares stake. 5,541 were reported by Mason Street Limited Liability Corp.

More notable recent FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Faro Technologies (FARO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FARO Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FARO Technologies (FARO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “FARO Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 71,313 shares. Bonness Enter holds 42,500 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Southpoint Advisors LP has 1.50 million shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Ajo Lp accumulated 0.09% or 443,892 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 58,782 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 913,925 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl Corporation holds 73,064 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 462,178 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Ancora Ltd Co holds 183,762 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 20,060 shares. Seizert Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 8,589 shares. 2.82M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs. Reinhart Partners has 1.81% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 494,051 shares. Advisory Ser Limited Liability invested in 7,079 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

American International Group Inc increased Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) stake by 32,762 shares to 96,010 valued at $4.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) stake by 8,843 shares and now owns 134,442 shares. Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) was raised too.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62M for 13.99 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.