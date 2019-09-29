American International Group Has Cut By $305,162 Its Factset Research Systems (FDS) Holding; Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Had 8 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics has $231 highest and $16500 lowest target. $189.44’s average target is 152.59% above currents $75 stock price. Sarepta Therapeutics had 13 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 20. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SRPT in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Janney Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17500 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. On Friday, September 27 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. See Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) latest ratings:

American International Group Inc decreased Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) stake by 1.4% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American International Group Inc sold 1,067 shares as Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS)’s stock rose 1.94%. The American International Group Inc holds 75,009 shares with $21.50 million value, down from 76,076 last quarter. Factset Research Systems Inc now has $9.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $242.12. About 840,216 shares traded or 128.21% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 27/03/2018 – FACTSET 2Q ADJ EPS $2.12, EST. $2.07; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.34 BLN TO $1.36 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ FactSet Research Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDS); 26/04/2018 – FACTSET – CO, QUANTOPIAN ANNOUNCED NEW STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP, PLAN TO LAUNCH A DATA ANALYSIS SOLUTION CALLED QUANTOPIAN ENTERPRISE; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY EPS $6.95-EPS $7.15; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 14% TO 64C/SHR FROM 56C, EST. 63C; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Athletica, FactSet and Sonic are all expected to publish their latest financial reports; 07/05/2018 – FactSet Research Raises Dividend to $0.64 Vs. $0.56; 18/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4216 After UK CPI, From 1.4274 Beforehand – Factset; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 16,500 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 2,317 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 100 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 70 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 112,277 shares. 52,360 were accumulated by Driehaus Cap Management Lc. Moreover, Lpl Fin Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 16,607 shares. 1,210 were accumulated by Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 9.20M shares. Columbus Circle Invsts reported 242,889 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 39,126 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 0.06% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Senator Investment Grp Inc Limited Partnership invested in 230,000 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma has 2,080 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $5.58 billion. The firm offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy , which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sarepta Therapeutics Is Bottoming Out – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sarepta: Risks Are Priced In, Valuation Is Compelling – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.99 million activity. 16,252 Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares with value of $2.00M were bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S. Shares for $219,950 were bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN on Thursday, September 5. The insider Barry Richard bought 5,000 shares worth $437,455. $173,480 worth of stock was bought by BONNEY MICHAEL W on Monday, September 9.

The stock increased 3.01% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 1.54M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Granted Exclusive Option to Acquire Myonexus; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA TO SUBMIT NDA FOR ACCELERATED OK FOR GOLODIRSEN; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta to seek FDA approval for its second Duchenne’s drug by year’s end; 20/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS LAUNCH OF ROUTE 79, DUCHENNE SCHOL; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 55C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why FactSet Stock Fell Sharply Thursday – Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Pearson, FactSet Research Systems, and Actuant Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “FactSet Management Talks Growth Opportunities, Share Repurchases, and More – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News Today: Sept. 26, 2019 – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 477,414 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Hsbc Pcl has invested 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Puzo Michael J has invested 0.08% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.08% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 52,293 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 0% or 6,188 shares. 69,436 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. Moreover, Signaturefd has 0.01% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 358 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.02% stake. Fdx Advsrs reported 1,326 shares. First Republic Mgmt reported 24,137 shares. 2,112 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 47,591 shares stake.