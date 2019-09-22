American International Group Has Boosted Science Applications Inte (SAIC) Position By $302,720; Last Week Eversource Energy (ES) Coverage

American International Group Inc increased Science Applications Inte (SAIC) stake by 2.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. American International Group Inc acquired 3,520 shares as Science Applications Inte (SAIC)’s stock rose 16.51%. The American International Group Inc holds 136,364 shares with $11.80 million value, up from 132,844 last quarter. Science Applications Inte now has $4.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $84.36. About 1.31M shares traded or 216.66% up from the average. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 24/04/2018 – SAIC to Manage NASA’s IT Infrastructure Under New Web Services Support Task Order; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications Restates Fincl Statements for FY17; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB’ Ratings On SAIC; 11/04/2018 – SAIC Sponsors Washington Nationals Patriotic Series for Fifth Consecutive Year; 02/04/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor can start testing autonomous vehicles in California; 23/03/2018 – SAIC Awarded Training Support Systems – Enterprise Contract by U.S. Army; 22/04/2018 – DJ Science Applications International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIC); 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Arcor S.A.I.C. Notes at ‘BB-/RR3’; Outlook Positive; 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS $100M FUND IN SILICON VALLEY FOR INVESTMENT: CHAIRMAN

Among 5 analysts covering Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eversource Energy has $9100 highest and $7700 lowest target. $83’s average target is -0.31% below currents $83.26 stock price. Eversource Energy had 9 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. The stock of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Wells Fargo. On Friday, June 7 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. See Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) latest ratings:

06/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $91.0000 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $86.0000 New Target: $88.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $81.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $80.0000 Initiates Coverage On

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

American International Group Inc decreased Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) stake by 2,658 shares to 14,155 valued at $3.50M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) stake by 264,720 shares and now owns 1.82M shares. Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.31, from 3.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 28 investors sold SAIC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 43.41 million shares or 48.24% less from 83.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Bank Of America De has 162,650 shares. Duncker Streett & Company holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Highland Mngmt Lp owns 6,750 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management owns 225 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Lc has 0.05% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) for 27,128 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp invested 0.02% in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Invesco Limited reported 238,993 shares stake. Next Financial Gp accumulated 4,428 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 152 shares. Moreover, Atria Investments Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Ubs Asset Americas holds 53,849 shares. Cullinan Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 120,840 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 7,695 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management.

Among 3 analysts covering Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Science Applications Intl has $10500 highest and $7700 lowest target. $88.75’s average target is 5.20% above currents $84.36 stock price. Science Applications Intl had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 29.

More notable recent Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There More To Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) Than Its 9.5% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SAIC +1% on new bull – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SAIC slides after miss, H2 warning – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Science Applications Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

More notable recent Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About Eversource Energy’s (NYSE:ES) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eversource Energy upgraded, WEC Energy downgraded at Guggenheim – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Guggenheim Upgrades Eversource Energy (ES) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company has market cap of $26.94 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It has a 30.76 P/E ratio. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. About 3.29 million shares traded or 99.01% up from the average. Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has risen 26.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.94% the S&P500. Some Historical ES News: 28/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Says Board Determined Eversource Bid Not ‘Superior Proposal’; 19/04/2018 – Power Utility Eversource Looking to Double Down on Its Water Bet; 31/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT WATER SERVICE – AMENDED AGREEMENT INCLUDES A NEW GO-SHOP PROVISION; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Service: Board Carefully Reviewed Eversource’s Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal; 02/05/2018 – EVERSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 85C; 09/03/2018 – Middletown Press: Eversource: All power should be restored in Connecticut by 11 p.m. Sunday, possibly sooner; 28/04/2018 – WCAX TV3: Eversource: Filing ‘fully addresses’ Northern Pass criticism; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Downgrades One Class of JPMC 2004-C1; 19/04/2018 – Eversource Offers to Buy Connecticut Water in Bid Rivaling SJW; 19/04/2018 – Connecticut Water Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Acquisition Proposal from Eversource Energy