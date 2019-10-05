American International Group Decreased Its Tech Data (TECD) Position by $357,760 as Shares Declined; Tjx Companies (TJX) Stock Value Rose While Wallington Asset Management Has Lifted by $616,200 Its Holding

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 3,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 94,105 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84 million, down from 97,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $103.59. About 155,707 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 11,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 274,274 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50M, up from 262,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $55.29. About 4.07M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS throws in the towel on bear TJX call – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “TJX Companies Leaves Other Retailers in the Dust (Again) – The Motley Fool” published on May 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Department store in Triad city may reopen under a different brand – Triad Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Pier 1 Imports Goes From Bad to Much Worse – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions stated it has 121,581 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Com stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 208,769 shares. Private Harbour Invest Mgmt And Counsel Limited Co reported 2.52% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ws Mgmt Lllp invested 1.3% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Appleton Partners Ma accumulated 134,877 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct holds 0.41% or 235,606 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.16% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Montag A Assocs accumulated 215,819 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A holds 68,881 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.74% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 1.01M shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.43% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tompkins Corporation reported 85,185 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Moreover, Umb State Bank N A Mo has 0.1% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 195,470 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 4,100 shares to 11,931 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc by 79,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Qep Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birch Run Capital Advsr Lp holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 87,867 shares. Euclidean Management Llc holds 22,314 shares. Greenleaf Tru owns 7,339 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 19,640 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 21,929 shares stake. 27,882 are held by Seizert Cap Lc. Jennison Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,942 shares. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 5,593 are owned by Ing Groep Nv. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated owns 1,609 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Llc reported 502,656 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 221,261 shares. Sun Life accumulated 5,659 shares. Griffin Asset has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $106.09M for 8.69 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.