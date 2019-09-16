American International Group Decreased At&T (T) Stake by $1.77 Million; Valuation Rose; Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Raised Position in Reading International (RDI) as Stock Price Declined

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Reading International Inc. (RDI) by 84.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 99,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% . The hedge fund held 215,850 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, up from 116,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Reading International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 32,187 shares traded. Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) has declined 16.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RDI News: 26/03/2018 – Reading Short-Interest Ratio Rises 106% to 9 Days; 10/05/2018 – Reading International 1Q Net $3M; 16/04/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC – CALIFORNIA COURT OF APPEALS HAS STAYED ALL TRIAL COURT PROCEEDINGS AND ISSUED AN ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE; 24/04/2018 – Reading Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 10 Days; 10/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Results Announced by Reading International; 10/05/2018 – Date of Webcast for First Quarter 2018 Results Announced by Reading International; 21/04/2018 – DJ Reading International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDIB); 10/05/2018 – READING INTERNATIONAL INC RDI.O – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.13; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort; 21/04/2018 – DJ Reading International Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDI)

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 53,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 2.50 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.74 million, down from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 39.23 million shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Dealbook: AT&T’s C.E.O. Regretted Paying Michael Cohen: DealBook Briefing; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – WATCHTV WILL BE PRICED AT $15/MONTH BUT WILL BE OFFERED FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR SOME UNLIMITED WIRELESS SUBSCRIBERS; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Portland Invest Counsel has invested 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Chilton Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has 18,621 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 808,586 shares or 2.13% of its portfolio. Money Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 5,998 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% or 114,127 shares in its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corp reported 0.02% stake. Kanawha Cap Lc holds 227,614 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 114,263 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Principal Finance Group Inc Inc reported 11.40 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Com reported 136,959 shares stake. Van Den Berg I Inc invested in 0.62% or 124,518 shares. Bridgeway Incorporated owns 1.2% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.80M shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co holds 152,783 shares. Denali Ltd Llc owns 436,800 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 5.58 million shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 5,865 shares to 152,364 shares, valued at $11.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 3 7 Year Treasury Bond (IEI) by 96,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 10.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4,691 shares to 741,333 shares, valued at $209.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 71,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

