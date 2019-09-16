American International Group Cut Its Position in Extra Space Storage (EXR) by $492,052; As Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Market Value Rose, Jensen Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $10.74 Million

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 98,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 2.59 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $283.48M, down from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $305.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 6.78 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – P&G – RESOLVED ITS PATENT INFRINGEMENT DISPUTE WITH RANIR, LLC REGARDING RANIR’S TOOTH WHITENING STRIP PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES AND CANADA; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 12/05/2018 – Bleacher Report: Derrick Rose Rumors: Timberwolves Interested in Bringing PG Back in Free Agency; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 23/05/2018 – P&G – SETTLEMENT DATE FOR SECURITIES TENDERED AT/PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DEADLINE & ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE IS EXPECTED TO BE MAY 25, 2018; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 4,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 43,875 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, down from 48,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $116.12. About 1.01 million shares traded or 24.95% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Dir Skousen Gifts 500 Of Extra Space Storage Inc; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold EXR shares while 142 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 121.15 million shares or 2.66% less from 124.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 6,821 shares. 170,564 were accumulated by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Assetmark holds 0% or 1,743 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa invested in 1,632 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.04% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 178,019 shares. Colony Group Ltd Co owns 0.08% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 23,812 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 59,439 shares. Natixis holds 124,936 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company Limited holds 0.19% or 355,762 shares. Qci Asset New York owns 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 3 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 104,900 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Us Incorporated invested in 2.07M shares or 1.62% of the stock. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp holds 6,542 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 54,478 shares.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.2 per share. EXR’s profit will be $159.36M for 23.41 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altair Engineering Inc A by 8,609 shares to 24,517 shares, valued at $990,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Finl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 170,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM).

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Co holds 84,129 shares. 8,027 are held by Cornerstone Incorporated. Earnest Partners Ltd Co has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ima Wealth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 222 shares. Plante Moran Financial Lc holds 0.82% or 24,462 shares in its portfolio. Hourglass Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Chase Inv Counsel Corp invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 2,722 were accumulated by Profit Inv Mngmt Limited. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Lc stated it has 59,353 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mercer Cap Advisers holds 3.85% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 54,303 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Incorporated has invested 2.16% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Great West Life Assurance Can has 3.10M shares. 85,925 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Co. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated reported 315,400 shares stake.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 444,765 shares to 2.41 million shares, valued at $202.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 269,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).