American International Group Cut By $1.28 Million Its Range Resources (RRC) Position; SLANG WORLDWIDE COMMON SHARES CANAD (SLGWF) SI Increased By 95.54%

American International Group Inc decreased Range Resources Corp (RRC) stake by 21.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American International Group Inc analyzed 116,705 shares as Range Resources Corp (RRC)'s stock declined 36.99%. The American International Group Inc holds 414,201 shares with $4.66 million value, down from 530,906 last quarter. Range Resources Corp now has $990.43M valuation. The stock decreased 4.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 10.24M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500.

SLANG WORLDWIDE INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) had an increase of 95.54% in short interest. SLGWF’s SI was 258,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 95.54% from 132,400 shares previously. With 244,300 avg volume, 1 days are for SLANG WORLDWIDE INC COMMON SHARES CANAD (OTCMKTS:SLGWF)’s short sellers to cover SLGWF’s short positions. The stock decreased 7.32% or $0.0531 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6727. About 82,397 shares traded. SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SLANG Worldwide Inc. operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $142.89 million. The firm develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products across 2,600 stores in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Fire Cannabis Inc. and changed its name to SLANG Worldwide Inc. in November 26, 2018.

More notable recent SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) news were published by various financial news sources.

Among 7 analysts covering Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Range Resources Corp has $21 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $11.54’s average target is 192.89% above currents $3.94 stock price. Range Resources Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $3.75 target in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $11 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by FBR Capital. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, July 15 report.

American International Group Inc increased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 769 shares to 32,206 valued at $14.59M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 45,746 shares and now owns 264,611 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was raised too.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by various financial news sources.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $681,327 activity. FUNK JAMES M also bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares. GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of stock. Scucchi Mark bought $32,188 worth of stock.