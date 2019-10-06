American International Group Continues to Hold Stake in Hershey Co/The (HSY); Trexquant Investment LP Maintains Holding in Pepsico (PEP)

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 94.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 7,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 14,582 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.91 million, up from 7,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.28. About 4.30M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Hershey Co/The (HSY) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 2,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 150,996 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.24 million, up from 148,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Hershey Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $157.51. About 874,182 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 17/05/2018 – Hershey Showcases Commitment to Growth at 2018 Sweets & Snacks Expo; 04/05/2018 – Nine Directors Elected to Hershey Board Voted on by Class B, Common Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.73-EPS $4.98; 03/04/2018 – Hershey nveils $500M Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – APRIL RETAIL TAKEAWAY IS EXPECTED TO BE DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY VS PRIOR YEAR DUE TO CONSUMER SHOPPING BEHAVIOR IN A SHORTER SEASON; 24/04/2018 – CNBC’S LAUREN HIRSCH: NOT JUST A CHOCOLATE COMPANY: HERSHEY PLOTS ITS FUTURE IN SNACKING; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Sees 2018 Sales Growth Toward Lower End of Prior 5%-7% Forecast; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 04/05/2018 – DJ Hershey Co Cl B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 26,383 shares to 45,188 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 8,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,092 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL sold 524,260 shares worth $67.70 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 20,674 shares to 185,789 shares, valued at $15.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 438,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.66M shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).