American International Group Continues to Hold Position in Svb Financial Group (SIVB); As Waters (WAT) Shares Declined, Adage Capital Partners Gp Has Upped Holding by $7.23 Million

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 3,317 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 23,246 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 19,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $207.07. About 296,815 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $284; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 28,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The hedge fund held 89,751 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.59M, up from 60,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $209.61. About 504,711 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDITIONAL $3 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Crist and Esty Lead FY19 Appropriations Requests to Protect Communities at Risk of Flooding; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP. DEFENDED AT JANNEY, REITERATES BUY AFTER 9.5% DROP; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters on the 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.40 million shares to 4.23M shares, valued at $76.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,000 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $7.90 million activity. Another trade for 22,400 shares valued at $5.26M was made by Harrington Michael C on Wednesday, February 13. Kelly Terrence P also sold $304,423 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Com accumulated 0.03% or 103,055 shares. Stifel Corporation invested in 0.01% or 11,595 shares. Hl Fincl Lc reported 0.13% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 2,410 shares stake. 28,435 were accumulated by Apg Asset Management Nv. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). California Employees Retirement System accumulated 140,016 shares. Royal London Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Independent Investors accumulated 49,400 shares. State Street has 0.06% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). 31,772 are owned by Sensato Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Sei Investments invested 0.06% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8,918 shares to 672,551 shares, valued at $32.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna Inc by 65,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,957 shares, and cut its stake in News Corp Class A (NASDAQ:NWSA).

