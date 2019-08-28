American International Group (Call) (AIG) Stock Price Rose While Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Trimmed Its Position; Canal Insurance Company Holds Position in Harris Ord (HRS)

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc decreased its stake in American International Group (Call) (AIG) by 33.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc sold 451,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 878,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.82 million, down from 1.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in American International Group (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.47. About 1.55M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 19/04/2018 – AIG – NEW STEPS PROVIDES CLIENTS CERTAINTY OF UNINTERRUPTED UK, EUROPEAN INSURANCE COVERAGE AS PART OF CO’S PLANNED RESTRUCTURE OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE ALSO INVOLVES MERGER OF ITS EXISTING CARRIER, AIG EUROPE LIMITED INTO NEW EUROPEAN COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls

Canal Insurance Company increased its stake in Harris Ord (HRS) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Harris Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78 million shares traded or 218.66% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Press: Vikings to re-sign exclusive-rights free agents Anthony Harris, Mack Brown; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 10/04/2018 – Names to Watch at Facebook Hearing: Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Ted Cruz, Jeff Flake; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 09/03/2018 – Harris Companies Acquires Diamond B Constructors; 27/04/2018 – Land Mobile Radio Market – Forecasts from 2018 to 2023: Key Players are Harris, Sepura, Thales, BK Technologies, and Tait Radio Communications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris, Feinstein Urge Defense Sec Mattis to Waive Recoupment of Camp Pendleton Police Officers’ Pay; 22/03/2018 – Harris Corp Awarded $161M F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract; 29/05/2018 – SEC Says Jeffrey Harris, Chief Economist and Director of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis, to Leave the Agency; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Harris County Mud 432, Tx’s Go Bonds; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Ltd Com owns 3,815 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners invested in 0.05% or 6,878 shares. Natl Pension Ser has 0.09% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 144,199 shares. Wheatland Advsrs stated it has 26,782 shares or 3.26% of all its holdings. Webster Bank N A holds 0.01% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) or 650 shares. North Star Invest reported 100 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa reported 0.29% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 93 shares. Valley Advisers invested in 59 shares. 8,174 were reported by Gam Holding Ag. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv holds 164 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 10,469 are held by M&T Fincl Bank Corp. Scotia Capital Inc holds 2,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stanley holds 31,723 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Jnba Advsrs holds 134 shares.

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Harris Corp., L3 set closing date for merger – Orlando Business Journal” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Harris (NYSE:HRS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd 70.0 Call 18Apr19 (Call) (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 35,400 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01 billion and $4.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 8,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 112,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Par (NYSE:EPD).

