American International Group Boosted Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position; Prudential Pacific Growth Fund (DTF)’s Sentiment Is 1.22

American International Group Inc increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 10.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American International Group Inc acquired 45,209 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The American International Group Inc holds 485,113 shares with $44.18 million value, up from 439,904 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $137.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 3.23M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 09/04/2018 – MDT GETS FDA APPROVAL TO START IDE TRIAL FOR SYMPLICITY SPYRAL; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 29/03/2018 – Medtronic’s newest spinal cord stimulator, Intellis, was approved in the U.S. last year; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Guardian Connect Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System for People Living with Diabetes; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC – CE MARK & EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF VISUALASE MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION SYSTEM

Prudential Pacific Growth Fund Inc (DTF) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 11 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 9 reduced and sold stakes in Prudential Pacific Growth Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 2.66 million shares, up from 2.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Prudential Pacific Growth Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $119.46 million. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It has a 15.58 P/E ratio. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations.

More notable recent DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ASUR 2Q19 Passenger Traffic Increased 4.7% YoY in Mexico, 6.1% in Puerto Rico and 14.9% in Colombia – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar: Perennial Underinvestment Leads To Inferior Defensive Investment – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GE – Descend To Mediocrity – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form 485BPOS BLACKROCK LIQUIDITY FUND – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 8,089 shares traded. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (DTF) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 0.81% of its portfolio in DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. for 137,755 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 19,236 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.18% invested in the company for 250,857 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.16% in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 261,792 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic had 16 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Tuesday, June 25. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MDT in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform” rating. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by BTIG Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo upgraded Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) rating on Wednesday, June 5. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $11000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Company Ca has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). The Ontario – Canada-based Cidel Asset Mgmt has invested 1.07% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Hartford Financial holds 898 shares. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has 12,008 shares. Moreover, Ci Invs has 0.67% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1.31 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0.13% or 307,209 shares. Kings Point Capital Management has 0.8% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 44,306 shares. Shelton Capital Management owns 1,233 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Llc has 0.21% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 42,533 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mngmt Com invested in 5,340 shares. 107,068 were accumulated by Guardian Cap L P. Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 147,715 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn, California-based fund reported 13.71 million shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct owns 14,396 shares. Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).