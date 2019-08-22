American International Group (AIG) Valuation Rose While Rock Point Advisors Lifted Holding; Vr Advisory Services LTD Has Lowered Its Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Stake by $2.12 Million; Valuation Rose

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 15,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 90,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 75,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.73. About 305,067 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Employees of Global Tax Compliance, Technology Teams Transition to EY; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 265,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 33,157 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 298,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.19M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 42,861 shares traded. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $212.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) by 25,838 shares to 189,642 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) by 20,923 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,769 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. VLRS’s profit will be $32.89 million for 6.63 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

