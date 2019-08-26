American International Group (AIG) to pay $0.32 on Sep 30, 2019; ON Semiconductor (ON) Covered By 9 Bulls

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) is expected to pay $0.32 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:AIG) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. American International Group Inc’s current price of $52.49 translates into 0.61% yield. American International Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 3.71 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Anthony Vidovich as chief claims officer, general insurance; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 13/05/2018 – After Troubled AIG, a Maiden Lane Tower Shifts to Consumer Debt Relief; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING

Among 11 analysts covering ON Semi (NASDAQ:ON), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. ON Semi has $30 highest and $14.5 lowest target. $24.86's average target is 40.93% above currents $17.64 stock price.

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual clients primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company has market cap of $45.66 billion. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officer's liability, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “AIG Is Finally Firing on All Cylinders – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity. 1,000 American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares with value of $51,710 were bought by Vaughan Therese M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold American International Group, Inc. shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 281,497 shares. Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 7,369 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 655,585 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com holds 33,250 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.09% stake. Richmond Hill Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11.66% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 329,518 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 5,180 shares. Capital Advisors Ok has 0.52% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Beach Counsel Pa invested in 15,948 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Moors And Cabot reported 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Daiwa Grp, Japan-based fund reported 94,787 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 6,670 shares. 5,326 are held by Pinnacle Assocs Limited. Suntrust Banks Inc has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 105 shares.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $7.24 billion. It operates through three divisions: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Analog Solutions Group. It has a 13.52 P/E ratio. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.