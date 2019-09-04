American International Group (AIG) to pay $0.32 on Sep 30, 2019; Last Week W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Coverage

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) is expected to pay $0.32 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:AIG) shareholders before Sep 16, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. American International Group Inc’s current price of $52.40 translates into 0.61% yield. American International Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 17, 2019 as record date. Aug 7, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 2.89M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS ACTIONS TAKEN IN EXCESS CASUALTY “BECOME EFFECTIVE NOW,” BUT COMPANY TAKING TIME TO VERIFY – CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – AIG SHAREHOLDERS BACK EXECUTIVE PAY PLAN, RE-ELECT DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – AIG – VIDOVICH IS JOINING AIG FROM XL CATLIN; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F

Among 3 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger has $32000 highest and $260 lowest target. $285.75’s average target is 7.38% above currents $266.1 stock price. W.W. Grainger had 13 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral”. Atlantic Securities downgraded the shares of GWW in report on Friday, June 21 to “Sell” rating. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) latest ratings:

American International Group, Inc. provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual clients primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company has market cap of $45.94 billion. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides professional liability insurance products for a range of businesses and risks, including directors and officer's liability, mergers and acquisitions, fidelity, employment practices, fiduciary liability, cyber risk, kidnap and ransom, and errors and omissions insurance.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. $51,710 worth of stock was bought by Vaughan Therese M on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold American International Group, Inc. shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pacific Global Investment Management invested 0.16% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 103 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 9,961 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab invested 0.04% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Moreover, Cornerstone Inc has 0.01% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Quinn Opportunity Lc invested in 0.1% or 17,000 shares. Tradition Capital Ltd Co, a New Jersey-based fund reported 27,623 shares. Nuwave Ltd Liability holds 0.2% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 4,028 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited has invested 1.93% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 0.12% or 115,781 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 10,000 were accumulated by Yorktown Management And Research Inc. Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company stated it has 539 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc invested in 583,590 shares or 0.6% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold W.W. Grainger, Inc. shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,221 were accumulated by Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated. Wendell David stated it has 6,332 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). 8,207 are owned by Birmingham Cap Mngmt Al. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 1,817 shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 2,821 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kistler reported 50 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 3,900 shares. The Texas-based United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Moreover, Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 200 shares. Hills Bancorp And Tru Company reported 2,836 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Moreover, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Strs Ohio stated it has 7,533 shares. 19,020 are owned by Investment House Limited Liability. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

