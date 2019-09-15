American International Group (AIG) Stake Maintained by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc; General Mtrs Co (GM) Shareholder Pointstate Capital LP Has Increased Position by $5.60 Million

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in American International Group Inc (AIG) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 53,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 637,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.94 million, up from 583,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in American International Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $57.29. About 3.32M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ALSO VOTED TO SUPPORT EACH OF TWO PROPOSALS RECOMMENDED BY AIG BOARD; 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 28/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 million in 2017; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 19/04/2018 – AIG to transfer European business to new UK, Luxembourg units; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS LOSS RATIO FOR NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL WILL “PROBABLY WILL BE ABOVE 100” – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – AIG – AUTHORISATION OF NEW INSURANCE COS IN UK AND LUXEMBOURG THAT WILL SEE ALL BUSINESS TRANSFERRED TO NEW ENTITIES AHEAD OF UK LEAVING EU

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 15.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 147,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.11M, up from 945,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 10.13M shares traded or 36.14% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 09/05/2018 – GM KOREA’S DEAL WITH UNION TO LEAD TO CUTS IN LABOUR COSTS BY 3.7 TRLN WON OVER THE NEXT 10 YEARS -S.KOREA; 26/04/2018 – OLD GM TO SEEK COURT APPROVAL OF IGNITION SETTLEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Inteva Products Named 2017 GM Supplier of the Year; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA SPOKESMAN SAYS BY PHONE; 27/03/2018 – IDBI BANK SAYS ONE GM WAS SUSPENDED; CBI REGISTERED CASES; 17/04/2018 – GM KOREA, UNION TO RESUME TALKS TOMORROW MORNING; 21/05/2018 – GM is adding a four-cylinder engine to its full-size Silverado pickup, a highly unusual move; 11/05/2018 – NEWSTALK1010: BREAKING: The Toronto Maple Leafs have a new GM. 32 year-old Kyle Dubas will take the reigns as the team’s 17th; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 09/03/2018 – PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President & GM – Commercial

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 42,906 shares to 109,750 shares, valued at $15.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 10,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,124 shares, and cut its stake in Wen Holding Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ww Asset Mgmt has 0.23% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.06% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.63M shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 15,574 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Daiwa Gp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Washington Tru stated it has 212,830 shares. Fil has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). State Street reported 39.09M shares. Numerixs Investment Technology Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 12,200 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Mcrae Management Inc accumulated 9,125 shares. Linscomb Williams reported 8,648 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 156 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 4.69M shares. Diamond Hill Inc reported 8.31 million shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG Names Sabra Purtill as Deputy CFO, Head of Treasury, Investor & Rating Agency Relations, and Corporate Development – Business Wire” on August 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Finalizing Transition to Affirmative Cyber Coverage Across Global Commercial Lines – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Finds 5 Top Stocks Mutual Funds Have Loaded Up On – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American International Group, Inc. (AIG) CEO Brian Duperreault Presents at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Auto stocks drop on tariff escalation – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Boston Scientific, GM and United Airlines – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why PG&E, Kemet, and Cars.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UAW Declares Strike Against GM For First Time Since 2007 – Benzinga” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford’s electrifying truck plans – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $4.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 27,200 shares to 22,800 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (Call) (FXI) by 704,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,700 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Corp.