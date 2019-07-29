American International Group (AIG) Stake Has Boosted by Private Bank & Trust Co; Kestrel Investment Management Raised Its Position in Potlatchdeltic (PCH) as Stock Rose

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH) by 173.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 122,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,800 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.29 million, up from 70,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Potlatchdeltic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 294,520 shares traded. PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) has declined 12.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PCH News: 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS ON MAY 7, CO TERMINATED STEPHANIE A. BRADY, CONTROLLER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC TERMINATED CONTROLLER STEPHANIE A. BRADY; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Potlatchdeltic’s Notes To Baa3, Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP PCH.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS, LENDERS AGREED TO EXTEND $100 MLN ADDITIONAL TERM LOANS TO BORROWERS – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – AGREEMENT CONTINUES $100 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER TERM LOAN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 27, 2015; 03/05/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC CORP – ON TRACK WITH $50 MLN IN AFTER-TAX ANNUAL CASH SYNERGY RUN RATE IN YEAR TWO; ACHIEVED $30 MLN RUN RATE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC SR UNSEC RTG RAISED TO Baa3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 10/04/2018 – POTLATCHDELTIC OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Private Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 105.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co bought 10,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,767 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, up from 9,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $56.51. About 1.38 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 27/03/2018 – AIG Paid $67.3 Million in 2017 to Departing CEO and His Successor; 08/03/2018 – Mitratech Adds Former AIG Legal Operations Executive to Leadership Team; 27/03/2018 – AIG Reveals CEO Pay, Board Changes in an SEC Filing; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Divests AIG Stake, Adds To Herbalife — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold PCH shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 57.68 million shares or 1.19% less from 58.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 40,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.02% or 13,652 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company reported 2.65M shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 46,080 shares. Regions Finance holds 2,959 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 26,950 shares. Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 250,358 shares. Swiss Bank accumulated 0% or 116,922 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0% or 1,565 shares. Principal Financial Group holds 293,447 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co has invested 0% in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 224,945 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 1,029 shares. Ameriprise owns 0.01% invested in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) for 367,004 shares. Sit Investment Assocs Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae Cap Mngmt has invested 0.16% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Amg National Trust Financial Bank holds 123,260 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Llc accumulated 0.01% or 10,133 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.26% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 985,154 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 161,885 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Communication Ltd owns 76,100 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ent Finance Corp invested in 326 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Services Ltd holds 14,971 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Murphy Mgmt reported 0.31% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.13% stake. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Company holds 0.31% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 17,397 shares. Mackenzie has 338,589 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 168,035 were reported by Utah Retirement. Moreover, Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). 1St Source Natl Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) by 7,322 shares to 34,267 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWP) by 2,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,752 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

