American International Group (AIG) Shareholder Pzena Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Rose; American Financial Group 401 Retirement & Savings Plan Trimmed Its Holding in American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) by $2.29 Million

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 11.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 1.41M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 10.89M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $580.47M, down from 12.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 1.63 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 12/04/2018 – AIG and EY Announce Strategic Tax Compliance and Technology Agreement; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Aig Senior Notes (Baa1) And Junior Subordinated Debentures, Stable Outlook; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reports

American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan decreased its stake in American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan sold 22,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 2.67M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $273.70M, down from 2.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc 401 Retirement & Savings Plan who had been investing in American Finl Group Inc Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $108.07. About 74,987 shares traded. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 29/05/2018 – American Financial Group Management to Participate in the 2018 Morgan Stanley Financials Conference; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 18/04/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD NEW POWER STATION FOR STATKRAFT; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group 1Q Net $145M; 17/04/2018 – Ken W. Schneider Named Divisional Senior Vice President of Great American Insurance Group; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN TO BUILD TRAIN MAINTENANCE FACILITIES FOR BANE; 02/05/2018 – AFG SEES FY CORE OPER EPS $7.90 TO $8.40, EST. $8.22

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 408.82% or $1.39 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. AIG’s profit will be $913.39M for 13.50 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.57% negative EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Webster Financial Corp. (NYSE:WBS) by 97,276 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $58.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.30M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.82M shares, and has risen its stake in Aecom (NYSE:ACM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 205,307 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.03% or 13,899 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 226,669 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.04% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Confluence Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 1.00M shares. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 415 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 14,174 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 0.14% or 228,017 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0.12% or 2.69M shares. Smith Asset Management Group Ltd Partnership holds 129 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Aperio Gru Lc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,970 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 11,347 shares.

